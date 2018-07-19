Loons top Revs 2-1 behind Shuttleworth’s six saves

MINNEAPOLIS — Christian Ramirez and Darwin Quintero scored first-half goals and Minnesota United held off the New England Revolution 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Minnesota (8-11-1) has won six of its last nine home games. New England (7-6-7) has lost just twice in its last seven road games.

Ramirez opened the scoring in the fifth minute. He was first to a misplaced defensive header and chipped it over goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Quintero made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time with his eighth goal of the season. The Colombian designated player gathered a loose ball at the top of the 18-yard box, dribbled through four defenders and sent in a shot from a difficult angle.

Diego Fagundez got New England to 2-1 in the 52nd minute on a penalty kick. The Revs were without forward Cristian Penilla, who has eight goals and five assists, after he received a red card against the Los Angeles Galaxy.