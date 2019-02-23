Twins split squad loses 7-2 to Orioles

ORIOLES 7, TWINS 2

The Minnesota Twins split up into two squads Saturday afternoon to begin their exhibition play in spring training.

Rocco Baldelli made his managerial spring training debut in Sarasota.

It got out of hand quickly.

Baltimore tagged Twins right-hander Chase De Jong for three runs on Chance Sisco’s three-run homer in the first inning and rallied for another trio of runs in the third off reliever Gabriel Moya. The Orioles held on for a 7-2 victory.

Tomas Telis, signed to a minor-league deal by the Twins this spring, knocked in a run on a fielder’s choice in the second inning.

Jackson Gore scored the other Twins run on a fielding error in the seventh inning.

Outfielder Jake Cave and prospect Nick Gordon tallied two hits apiece in Minnesota’s loss.

Eight different Twins pitchers toed the rubber. Right-handers Mike Morin and Jake Reed both whiffed two hitters in their one inning of work.

The other half of the split squad will play Tampa Bay on Saturday evening in Fort Myers. That lineup features a handful of projected Opening Day starters.