Twins’ Morrison to undergo season-ending surgery

Logan Morrison’s disappointing 2018 season has come to a close, opening room on the roster for a promising prospect.

Minnesota announced Morrison has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with left hip impingement, and the first baseman will reportedly undergo season-ending surgery. To take his place on the roster, the Twins selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Kohl Stewart.

Stewart, who is listed as the Twins’ No. 28 prospect by MLB.com, has been an intriguing arm the Twins’ organization since the club drafted him fourth overall in 2013. He will make his Major League Baseball debut start Sunday in Detroit.

In six seasons of professional ball, the 24-year-old owns a 31-34 record, 3.36 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in 570 2/3 innings.

After an uninspiring 2017 campaign headlined with a 4.28 ERA and 6.3 K/9, the Twins left Stewart unprotected in the Rule 5 draft last offseason but he wasn’t selected.

Stewart has rebounded this summer. He began 2018 at Double-A Chattanooga but was promoted to Triple-A Rochester on June 24. The right-hander struggled in his first two starts with the Red Wings, allowing 17 hits and 10 earned runs in 11 innings, but he’s been stellar ever since. In his last five outings, Stewart has registered a 2.43 ERA and 8.8 K/9 in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

Morrison, who signed a one-year deal with the Twins worth $6.5 million in the offseason, hit .186/276/.368 in 95 games and 359 plate appearances in 2018. His tenure in Minnesota is likely over.