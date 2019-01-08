Twins to retire Joe Mauer’s No. 7 on June 15

Mark your calendars, Minnesota Twins fans.

The Twins announced Tuesday the franchise will retire Joe Mauer‘s uniform No. 7 during a pregame ceremony on “Joe Mauer Day,” June 15 before the team hosts the Kansas City Royals at Target Field.

Mauer will become the eighth member of the Twins organization to get his number retired, joining Harmen Killebrew (3), Tony Oliva (6), Tom Kelly (10), Kent Hrbek (14), Bert Blyleven (28), Rod Carew (29) and Kirby Puckett (34).

Minnesota also announced four dates that fans can collect Joe Mauer commemorative bobbleheads — May 24, July 19, Aug. 24 and Sept. 7.

The Twins originally announced plans to retire Mauer’s number during a pep rally at Cretin-Derham Hall on Dec. 18.