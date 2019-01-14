Twins officially sign reliever Blake Parker

The Minnesota Twins signed right-handed reliever Blake Parker, who has played a key role in the Los Angeles Angels’ bullpen the past two seasons.

To make room on the roster, Minnesota designated reliever John Curtiss for assignment, the team announced Monday. Parker’s deal with the Twins is a one-year contract worth a reported $1.8 million.

Selected in the 16th round by the Chicago Cubs in 2006, Parker made his MLB debut in 2012 and played for the Cubs until he was released in 2015. He bounced around the league for the next two seasons before finding a spot in the Angels’ bullpen in 2017.

Parker had a breakout season in his first campaign with the Angels, earning a spot on the team after whiffing 17 straight hitters in spring training. He went on to compile a 3-3 record, 2.54 ERA and career-high 11.5 K/9 in 67 1/3 innings pitched. Parker took a slight step backwards last year, registering a 3.26 ERA and 9.5 K/9, but it was still a surprise when Parker was non-tendered by the Angels in late November.

Parker will join a Twins bullpen that ranked 22nd last season with a 4.45 ERA. Minnesota has been busy in free agency, signing sluggers Nelson Cruz and Jonathan Schoop, but Parker is the first reliever the Twins brass has brought in this offseason.