A look at the Twins’ contract situations heading into offseason

With the offseason now officially upon us with the end of the World Series, Major League Baseball teams can now turn their attention to the 2019 season.

The Twins had two players who could have returned to the team due to options, but made the decision Tuesday to move on from both — Logan Morrison and Ervin Santana.

Santana’s injury in 2018 really cost him. If he had been healthy, his option would have been guaranteed if Santana had thrown 200+ innings (and passed a physical upon completion of the season).

That means Minnesota has only three signed players for next season. But don’t worry, there’s a number of players due for arbitration and even more in pre-arbitration (with the latter, Minnesota can just renew their contracts for another year unless they wish to engage in long-term deal discussions).

The Twins have 10 players up for arbitration — they now face the decision on whether to non-tender any of them, making that player(s) a free agent.

Only three arbitration-eligible players made over $1 million last season — outfielder Robbie Grossman and starting pitchers Kyle Gibson and Jake Odorizzi.

In addition to Morrison and Santana, there are four other free agents who were on Minnesota last year although none — save one who is contemplating retirement — could be expected to return to the Twins.

Here’s a rundown of the Twins’ contract situations this offseason, with salary numbers included (information from Cot’s Baseball Contracts, Spotrac and baseball-reference.com).

Signed

C Jason Castro — $8 million for 2019

SP Michael Pineda — $9 million for 2019

RP Addison Reed — $8.5 million for 2019

Free agents (2018 salary)

RP Matt Belisle ($1.5 million)

2B Logan Forsythe ($8.5 million)

C Chris Gimenez ($545,000)

1B Joe Mauer ($23 million)

1B Logan Morrison — ($6.5 million; had $8 million player option; but team exercised $1 million buyout option)

SP Ervin Santana — ($13.5 million; $14 million team option declined)

Arbitration eligible (2018 salary)

IF Ehire Adrianza ($1 million; eligible for free agency in 2021)

OF Byron Buxton ($580,000; eligible for free agency in 2022)

RP Tyler Duffey ($545,000; eligible for free agency in 2022)

SP Kyle Gibson ($4.2 million; eligible for free agency in 2020)

OF Robbie Grossman ($2 million; eligible for free agency in 2021)

OF Max Kepler ($587,500; eligible for free agency in 2023)

RP Trevor May ($650,000; eligible for free agency in 2021)

SP Jake Odorizzi ($6.3 million; eligible for free agency in 2020)

OF Eddie Rosario ($602,500; eligible for free agency in 2022)

3B Miguel Sano ($602,500; eligible for free agency in 2022)

Pre-arbitration (2018 salary)

C/3B Willians Astudillo ($545,000)

1B Tyler Austin ($558,600)

SP Joe Berrios ($570,000)

RP Alan Busenitz ($545,000)

OF Jake Cave ($545,000)

RP John Curtiss ($545,000)

SP Chase De Jong ($545,000)

RP Oliver Drake ($554,300)

OF Johnny Field ($545,000)

C Mitch Garver ($547,500)

SP Stephen Gonsalves ($545,000)

OF Zach Granite ($545,000)

RP Trevor Hildenberger ($555,000)

SP Zach Littell ($545,000)

RP Matt Magill ($545,000)

SP Adalberto Mejia ($545,000)

RP Gabriel Moya ($545,000)

SS Jorge Polanco ($575,000)

RP Taylor Rogers ($565,000)

SP Fernando Romero ($545,000)

SP Kohl Stewart ($545,000)

RP Andrew Vasquez ($545,000)