With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled because of the coronavirus, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to on social media.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is a superstar on the field, but when it comes to his home life, his wife Ciara might have him beat.

Wilson and Ciara took part in the viral sensation, the #ToosieSlideChallenge, on TikTok.

We Back!!!#ToosieSlide w/ my baby @Ciara Dance Battle @Drake ?? 😂😂🤣 From the cliff in South Africa to the Crib w/ @Ciara Ur boy Stayed in the Pocket 😎 #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/2ZnVRqXeQa — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 11, 2020

This comes two days after Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and his family took part in the challenge on TikTok themselves.

You be the judge of who won that battle.

Former TCU wide receiver and NFL Draft hopeful Jalen Reagor didn’t have dancing on his mind. Instead, he conducted his own form of a pro day at home due to the quarantine.

He sent this video to NFL teams who were asking for film of his workouts.

An NFL team asked former TCU WR Jalen Reagor to do a pro day this week and film it. Here is the film that went out: pic.twitter.com/eTJ6sAqWLL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 11, 2020

Not too shabby.

The NFL announced its 2010s All-Decade Team this past week, with New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan and Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell making the cut.

Both players sat down to discuss what the honor meant to them and their goals going forward.

Man! @CalaisCampbell poetic with his ability to play to his own rhythm for over a decade https://t.co/PB2vVbef6B — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) April 11, 2020

Congrats to the big fellas.

Over in the NBA, Boston Celtics forward Enes Kanter has been active on social media during the quarantine.

He answered questions from fans on Twitter about video games and says he is trying to learn how to play Fortnite.

Almost as active as Kanter has been Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka, who took to Instagram Live with comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish to show off his fluency in the French language.

My girl @tiffanyhaddish made a surprise appearance on yesterday’s “How talented are you?” audition on my IG Live. Who is watching tomorrow’s audition at 5pm ET? #howtalentedareyou pic.twitter.com/InhpAJfujr — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) April 11, 2020

Nice hat, Serge.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell took to Twitter to promote his new sneaker on NBA 2K20.

He’s asking his followers to wear them in the game and tag him in pictures.

If we played video games, we would, Don.

Over in the MLB, we’ve got a baby alert!

Congrats to Kris Bryant and his wife!

Bryant, we’re sure, will enjoy some time with his newborn and his wife, but free agent pitcher Jared Hughes is still getting reps in for when his number is called.

Practice like you play. pic.twitter.com/t3J5zzefRu — Jared Hughes (@locatejared) April 10, 2020

We hope to see these guys on a diamond, on a court, and on a field near us soon.