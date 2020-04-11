Social Roundup: See what athletes are doing with their seasons suspended – April 11

With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled because of the coronavirus, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to on social media.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is a superstar on the field, but when it comes to his home life, his wife Ciara might have him beat.

Wilson and Ciara took part in the viral sensation, the #ToosieSlideChallenge, on TikTok.

This comes two days after Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and his family took part in the challenge on TikTok themselves.

You be the judge of who won that battle.

Former TCU wide receiver and NFL Draft hopeful Jalen Reagor didn’t have dancing on his mind. Instead, he conducted his own form of a pro day at home due to the quarantine.

He sent this video to NFL teams who were asking for film of his workouts.

Not too shabby.

The NFL announced its 2010s All-Decade Team this past week, with New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan and Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell making the cut.

Both players sat down to discuss what the honor meant to them and their goals going forward.

Congrats to the big fellas.

Over in the NBA, Boston Celtics forward Enes Kanter has been active on social media during the quarantine.

He answered questions from fans on Twitter about video games and says he is trying to learn how to play Fortnite.

Almost as active as Kanter has been Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka, who took to Instagram Live with comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish to show off  his fluency in the French language.

Nice hat, Serge.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell took to Twitter to promote his new sneaker on NBA 2K20.

He’s asking his followers to wear them in the game and tag him in pictures.

If we played video games, we would, Don.

Over in the MLB, we’ve got a baby alert!

Congrats to Kris Bryant and his wife!

Bryant, we’re sure, will enjoy some time with his newborn and his wife, but free agent pitcher Jared Hughes is still getting reps in for when his number is called.

We hope to see these guys on a diamond, on a court, and on a field near us soon.