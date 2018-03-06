Monday’s Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) The Oakland Raiders released pass rusher Aldon Smith after his latest run-in with the law.

The Raiders retained Smith’s contractual rights even as he spent the past two seasons on the NFL’s suspended list. But the team decided finally to cut ties one day after San Francisco police said authorities were searching for Smith in connection with a domestic violence allegation.

Article continues below ...

San Francisco police said an arrest warrant has been obtained for Smith stemming from allegations that Smith assaulted a woman on Saturday night. Smith left before police arrived to respond to the 911 call and authorities are working with Smith’s attorney to arrange a time for him to surrender.

Smith is facing misdemeanor charges of willful infliction of corporal injury, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, false imprisonment and vandalism, according to Sgt. Michael Andraychak.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NEW YORK (AP) – Veteran play-by-play announcer Verne Lundquist will not be calling NCAA Tournament basketball games this year.

CBS and Turner Sports announced the commentator teams Monday for the men’s basketball tournament, which starts next week. Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill will continue to announce the Final Four and championship game. Those games, along with the tournament selection show on Sunday, will be televised on TBS.

Lundquist, 77, has been calling tournament games for CBS since 1998. He stopped calling the Southeastern Conference football game of the week on CBS after the 2016 season, but still did the NCAA Tournament and Masters golf in 2017.

CBS spokeswoman Jennifer Sabatelle said Lundquist had back surgery last fall and decided to step away from doing this year’s tournament.

BOXING

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Middleweight boxer Canelo Alvarez has tested positive for a banned drug, and his promoters blame contaminated meat.

A voluntary test showed Alvarez had traces of clenbuterol. A statement from Golden Boy Promotions said the amount was consistent with meat contamination that has impacted athletes in Mexico and China.

Daniel Eichner, director of the World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratory that conducted the test, wrote: ”These values are all within the range of what is expected from meat contamination.”

Alvarez is scheduled for a rematch with middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin on May 5 in Las Vegas, a highly anticipated fight after their draw last year.

BASEBALL

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) – Shortstop Paul DeJong and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed to a $26 million, six-year contract, a deal that includes team options for 2024 and 2025.

The 24-year-old made his major league debut last May 28 and hit .285 with a team-high 25 homers and 65 RBIs in 108 games. He was selected by St. Louis from Illinois St. in the fourth round of the 2015 amateur draft.

DeJong is 3 for 14 with a double and two RBIs in spring training this year.

His deal covers up to four years of arbitration eligibility and one-to-three years of free agent eligibility.

SOCCER

LONDON (AP) – The head of the English Football Association has apologized for ”any offense” caused after equating the Star of David with the swastika while discussing religious and political symbols that should be prohibited in the game.

FA CEO Martin Glenn said those symbols are ”the things we don’t want” being displayed by teams. Britain’s Jewish Leadership Council called Glenn’s comments ”offensive and inappropriate.”

Glenn says he will speak to the JLC and soccer anti-discrimination group Kick It Out to apologize.

In a statement, Glenn says ”I would like to apologize for any offense caused by the examples I gave when referring to political and religious symbols in football, specifically in reference to the Star of David, which is a hugely important symbol to Jewish people all over the world.”