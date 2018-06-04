Lions sign TE Wes Saxton, waive DB Raysean Pringle

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) The Detroit Lions have signed free agent tight end Wes Saxton.

The Lions announced the move Monday. They also waived defensive back Raysean Pringle.

Saxton has played one NFL game in his career, for the New York Jets during the 2015 season. He entered the league that year as an undrafted free agent.

Saxton was a member of practice squads for the Jets and Washington in 2016. He spent part of last season with Buffalo.

