With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to.

Well, we’ve so far learned that a lot of athletes are still playing – only, they’re playing a different type of game.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is trying out soccer.

Article continues below ...

Minnesota Timberwolves‘ forward Karl Anthony-Towns and guard D’Angelo Russell put a little something on the line.

While Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela is all-in on Mario Kart.

And Minnesota Twins pitcher Trevor May is ready to join the fun.

Waiting for movers, visualizing what this stream set up bout to look like. pic.twitter.com/lq8ZeJIVYO — Trevor “IamTrevorMay” May (@IamTrevorMay) March 17, 2020

While May sits around, Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe is about to put in work.

Rate my quarantine set up 😂 pic.twitter.com/oe07fvtZs2 — Brandon Lowe (@Sweet_n_Lowe5) March 17, 2020

It’s a family affair in Portland!

A little bit of cuteness to start your day.@Jeff_Attinella1 and his daughter are staying fit while staying at home! #FlattenTheCurve #RCTID pic.twitter.com/B2dsOHecyw — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) March 17, 2020

Athletes across the MLS are trying to stay sharp.

And one NBA superstar is keeping his specialty the main thing.

Some guys are getting it in on the streets for old times’ sake.

And some are using their skills to bring awareness to serious issues.

I’m starting a new challenge to raise AWARENESS ON THE SHORTAGE OF TOILET PAPER!! ITS ALL GONE!! All I have is the TP roll tube to juggle! 😅 #BuyLessTPChallenge @TheMiamiFC pic.twitter.com/ZXODp1ybCc — Sebastian Velasquez (@TiaN_Futbol) March 17, 2020

While some are just trying to go viral.

Or how about virtual?

I know we are all going a little stir crazy w/ #StayHome .. Send me your questions, comments, topics, ideas, etc on all things USMNT, El Tri, MLS, Liga MX, etc. Let’s crank out some content.

I’m here for you. *virtual 🤗*@ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/dJsbwXAftt — herculez gomez (@herculezg) March 17, 2020

Times are tough. We know.

7 more days to go 🤞🏿🙄 pic.twitter.com/w6SxURI08h — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) March 17, 2020

When in doubt, turn on some music and rock out.

Or, work on your editing skills.

Me and GG gotta pick up some last minute items! pic.twitter.com/WIaDCxf5Dn — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) March 17, 2020

Hey, at least we all have sports re-runs to watch!

Bulls vs Magic ECF96 pic.twitter.com/eVbFTkJosx — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) March 16, 2020

And a little something to look forward to!