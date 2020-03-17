Social Roundup: Here’s a look at what pro athletes are doing with their seasons suspended – March 17
With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to.
Well, we’ve so far learned that a lot of athletes are still playing – only, they’re playing a different type of game.
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is trying out soccer.
Great game!!! Lol https://t.co/hQyB4jJNCP
— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) March 17, 2020
Minnesota Timberwolves‘ forward Karl Anthony-Towns and guard D’Angelo Russell put a little something on the line.
@karltowns and @dloading passing the time with high-stakes FIFA 😄 🎮
While Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela is all-in on Mario Kart.
Accepting challenges 👀 👀 https://t.co/xpCg3lInbo
— Clint Capela (@CapelaClint) March 17, 2020
And Minnesota Twins pitcher Trevor May is ready to join the fun.
Waiting for movers, visualizing what this stream set up bout to look like. pic.twitter.com/lq8ZeJIVYO
— Trevor “IamTrevorMay” May (@IamTrevorMay) March 17, 2020
While May sits around, Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe is about to put in work.
Rate my quarantine set up 😂 pic.twitter.com/oe07fvtZs2
— Brandon Lowe (@Sweet_n_Lowe5) March 17, 2020
It’s a family affair in Portland!
A little bit of cuteness to start your day.@Jeff_Attinella1 and his daughter are staying fit while staying at home! #FlattenTheCurve #RCTID pic.twitter.com/B2dsOHecyw
— Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) March 17, 2020
Athletes across the MLS are trying to stay sharp.
We 👀 you too, @dbadji14.#StayAtHomeChallenge #EveryoneN pic.twitter.com/NRDGZWG8Fa
— Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) March 17, 2020
And one NBA superstar is keeping his specialty the main thing.
What I’m doing to keep my shot right while I’m at the Crib….🤣😷 #InHouseChallenge
Some guys are getting it in on the streets for old times’ sake.
For now, Michael Grabner's taking it to the streets. 😎
(📷 @grabs40) pic.twitter.com/25kFkQL0wA
— NHL (@NHL) March 17, 2020
And some are using their skills to bring awareness to serious issues.
I’m starting a new challenge to raise AWARENESS ON THE SHORTAGE OF TOILET PAPER!! ITS ALL GONE!! All I have is the TP roll tube to juggle! 😅 #BuyLessTPChallenge @TheMiamiFC pic.twitter.com/ZXODp1ybCc
— Sebastian Velasquez (@TiaN_Futbol) March 17, 2020
While some are just trying to go viral.
Or how about virtual?
I know we are all going a little stir crazy w/ #StayHome ..
Send me your questions, comments, topics, ideas, etc on all things USMNT, El Tri, MLS, Liga MX, etc.
Let’s crank out some content.
I’m here for you. *virtual 🤗*@ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/dJsbwXAftt
— herculez gomez (@herculezg) March 17, 2020
Times are tough. We know.
7 more days to go 🤞🏿🙄 pic.twitter.com/w6SxURI08h
— Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) March 17, 2020
When in doubt, turn on some music and rock out.
Zo staying productive self-isolating in the studio 👀 [via @zo]
Or, work on your editing skills.
Me and GG gotta pick up some last minute items! pic.twitter.com/WIaDCxf5Dn
— Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) March 17, 2020
Hey, at least we all have sports re-runs to watch!
Bulls vs Magic ECF96 pic.twitter.com/eVbFTkJosx
— Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) March 16, 2020
And a little something to look forward to!
#quarantine pic.twitter.com/O6xZ9XrmyI
— Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) March 17, 2020