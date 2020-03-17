Social Roundup: Here’s a look at what pro athletes are doing with their seasons suspended – March 17

With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to.

Well, we’ve so far learned that a lot of athletes are still playing – only, they’re playing a different type of game.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is trying out soccer.

Minnesota Timberwolves‘ forward Karl Anthony-Towns and guard D’Angelo Russell put a little something on the line.

While Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela is all-in on Mario Kart.

And Minnesota Twins pitcher Trevor May is ready to join the fun.

While May sits around, Tampa Bay Rays second baseman  Brandon Lowe is about to put in work.

It’s a family affair in Portland!

Athletes across the MLS are trying to stay sharp.

And one NBA superstar is keeping his specialty the main thing.

Some guys are getting it in on the streets for old times’ sake.

And some are using their skills to bring awareness to serious issues.

While some are just trying to go viral.

Or how about virtual?

Times are tough. We know.

When in doubt, turn on some music and rock out.

Or, work on your editing skills.

Hey, at least we all have sports re-runs to watch!

And a little something to look forward to!