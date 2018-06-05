Yankees’ Boone ‘grateful’ for time change of July 8 game

TORONTO (AP) Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he was ”excited” and ”grateful” after Major League Baseball agreed Tuesday to change the time of New York’s July 8 game at Toronto from 8 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Originally scheduled for 1 p.m., the game was moved to the evening last week after being selected for broadcast on ESPN.

That meant New York, which has a doubleheader at Baltimore beginning at 4:05 p.m. the following day, would have played three games in approximately 24 hours.

Article continues below ...

Boone said the time change was ”really good news,” adding that commissioner Rob Manfred was ”very involved” in the decision.

”Just really grateful to him and to ESPN and to the Yankees and all the people involved that, I think, clearly, ended up doing the right thing here in considering the product and player safety and all those kinds of things,” Boone said.

New York has had eight games postponed or suspended by rain or snow this season. Sunday’s postponement at Baltimore was MLB’s 37th of the season, two shy of the total for all of last year.

The Yankees played a doubleheader at Detroit on Monday before coming to Toronto for a two-game series against the Blue Jays.

—

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball