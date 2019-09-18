Struggling White Sox look to stop 4-game skid against Twins

Chicago White Sox (65-86, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (93-58, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Ivan Nova (10-12, 4.86 ERA) Twins: Jake Odorizzi (14-6, 3.60 ERA)

LINE: Twins -293; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Twins are 42-23 against teams from the AL Central. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .271 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the MLB. Jorge Polanco leads the team with an average of .302.

The White Sox are 31-34 against the rest of their division. Chicago has slugged .408 this season. Yoan Moncada leads the team with a mark of .536. The Twins won the last meeting 9-8. Ryne Harper recorded his fourth victory and Miguel Sano went 1-for-6 with a home run and three RBIs for Minnesota. Jose Ruiz took his fourth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler leads the Twins with 68 extra base hits and is batting .252. Mitch Garver is 8-for-24 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 118 RBIs and is batting .280. Eloy Jimenez is 15-for-43 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

White Sox: 3-7, .289 batting average, 5.81 ERA, outscored by one run

Twins Injuries: Sergio Romo: (knee), Sean Poppen: (elbow), Sam Dyson: (biceps), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: (oblique).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Lucas Giolito: (lat), Dylan Covey: (shoulder), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (foot), Jon Jay: (hip).