Seattle takes 4-game losing streak into matchup with Cleveland

Seattle Mariners (18-15, second in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (16-13, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (1-1, 4.55 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Indians: Shane Bieber (1-1, 3.68 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Indians are 7-4 in home games. Cleveland has slugged .343 this season. Carlos Santana leads the team with a mark of .495.

The Mariners are 11-4 on the road. Seattle has hit a league-leading 60 home runs this season, Jay Bruce leads the club with nine homers. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santana leads the Indians with 32 hits and has 17 RBIs. Brad Miller is 7-for-28 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Bruce leads the Mariners with nine home runs home runs and is slugging .527. Tom Murphy is 10-for-30 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 4-6, .229 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by four runs

Mariners: 3-7, .205 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: day-to-day (right arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Wade LeBlanc: 10-day IL (oblique), Roenis Elias: day-to-day (undisclosed), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand).