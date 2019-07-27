Rockies play the Reds after Marquez’s strong showing

Colorado Rockies (49-55, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (46-55, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-2, 5.14 ERA) Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (5-5, 4.12 ERA)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by German Marquez. Marquez threw seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts against Cincinnati.

The Reds are 25-25 in home games. The Cincinnati pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.02, Luis Castillo paces the staff with a mark of 2.78.

The Rockies are 23-31 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .323. The Rockies won the last meeting 12-2. German Marquez secured his 10th victory and Daniel Murphy went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and six RBIs for Colorado. Castillo took his fourth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yasiel Puig leads the Reds with 94 hits and has 60 RBIs. Eugenio Suarez is 11-for-32 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 76 RBIs and is batting .300. Ryan McMahon is 9-for-33 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .292 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .254 batting average, 6.59 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 10-day IL (hamstring), David Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nick Senzel: day-to-day (undisclosed), Derek Dietrich: day-to-day (knee), Juan Graterol: 7-day IL (head), Kyle Farmer: 7-day IL (concussion), Curt Casali: 10-day IL (knee).

Rockies Injuries: Jon Gray: day-to-day (calf), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 60-day IL (shoulder).