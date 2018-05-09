Red-hot Rockies host Angels

DENVER — Left-hander Tyler Anderson will try to continue a record run by the Colorado starters Wednesday when the Rockies seek to sweep their two-game interleague series with the Los Angeles Angels.

Anderson (2-0, 3.78 ERA) will oppose rookie Jaime Barria (2-1, 3.46), who will make his fourth career start.

The Rockies extended their season-high winning streak to six games Tuesday night and beat the Angels 4-2 behind Jon Gray, who gave up four singles in seven scoreless innings. Gray’s was the ninth straight quality start for the Rockies, who had eight consecutive quality starts from June 4-11, 2009, and July 28-Aug. 6, 2006.

The Rockies have won nine of their past 12 games, a stretch in which the starters have a 1.55 ERA with 11 quality starts. The lone exception was Anderson’s outing at Miami on April 27, when he had to leave in the second because he was light-headed and short of breath.

“We’ve talked about the expectancy of consistency for this group,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “And they’re showing it presently, which is great. I think all of them are pitching with a great deal of confidence. They’re using all their pitches. I think they have conviction what they’re going to throw. You can see during the game, even when there’s some stress, I’ve noticed poise and some calmness of all these guys through this stretch.

“We talk about teaching moments for these guys. For them to get to a different level of pitcher, they have to maintain a clear focus and awareness, and they’re doing it. So I’m very proud of them.”

Anderson, who has never faced the Angels, was an 11-2 winner in his last start May 2 in Chicago, where he held the Cubs to three hits and two runs in seven innings.

Barria, 21, is the first Panamanian-born pitcher in Angels history. The only player in franchise history born in Panama is Hall of Famer Rod Carew.

Barria was 0-0 with a 2.92 ERA this season in three starts at Triple-A Salt Lake, where he began the year before making his major league debut April 11. He was optioned back to Salt Lake before returning to the Angels for an eventful start April 22 against San Francisco.

In the first inning of that game, Giants first baseman Brandon Belt had a 21-pitch at-bat against Barria, who threw 49 pitches in the inning. He left after facing three batters in the third and allowed five hits and two runs while throwing 77 pitches. The Angels optioned Barria back to Salt Lake after that game.

Barria made a start for Salt Lake on April 28 before the Angels recalled him May 3 to start against Baltimore. He was a 12-3 winner as he held the Orioles to two runs and four hits in six innings. This will be the first time Barria has been with the Angels between starts for them.

“I think there’s a lot of value you can gain from that,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Obviously what happens between starts with a pitcher in the major leagues, especially a young pitcher, is very important. That’s the flow you want to get.

“Sometimes it’s not possible, and it really hasn’t been possible this year with some of the things in our rotation. But it’s good to experience the game, watch other hitters, watch your pitchers and understand what you need to do when you get out there.”

Scioscia said Barria has command of three major league pitches.

“He’s got a really sneaky fastball (with) great command,” Scioscia said. “Good breaking ball — he calls it a slider but sometimes it has curveball properties, sometimes slider (properties) and good changeup — and good changeup. Can change the shape of his breaking ball a little bit, but he can throw any pitch on any count. He’s one of these kids with ice water in his veins.”