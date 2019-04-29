Orioles take 3-game skid into matchup with White Sox

Baltimore Orioles (10-19, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (11-14, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (3-2, 1.74 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) White Sox: Manny Banuelos (3-0, 2.51 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The White Sox are 5-6 in home games. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .329, last in the American League. Tim Anderson leads the lineup with a mark of .404.

The Orioles are 7-9 on the road. Baltimore has slugged .393 this season. Trey Mancini leads the club with a .618 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and six home runs. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yoan Moncada leads the White Sox with six home runs and has 20 RBIs. Jose Abreu is 15-for-42 with four doubles, two home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Mancini leads the Orioles with six home runs and is batting .355. Renato Nunez is 11-for-39 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .289 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Orioles: 3-7, .270 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

White Sox Injuries: Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 10-day IL (right elbow inflammation), Lucas Giolito: 10-day IL (hamstring), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (right shoulder a/c joint inflammation), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (right ankle sprain), Jon Jay: 10-day IL (hip).

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Richard Bleier: 10-day IL (lat), Trey Mancini: day-to-day (undisclosed), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).