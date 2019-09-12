Mariners host the Reds after Gonzales’ strong outing

Cincinnati Reds (67-79, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (60-86, fifth in the NL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (2-11, 4.94 ERA) Mariners: Justin Dunn (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Article continues below ...

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Marco Gonzales. Gonzales pitched seven innings, surrendering two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts against Cincinnati.

The Mariners are 31-40 in home games. Seattle has slugged .432 this season. Kyle Lewis leads the team with a mark of 1.333.

The Reds have gone 27-44 away from home. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.21. Sonny Gray leads the team with a 2.75 earned run average. The Mariners won the last meeting 5-3. Marco Gonzales earned his 15th victory and Lewis went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Seattle. Gray took his seventh loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 113 hits and is batting .256. Kyle Seager is 7-for-36 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 65 extra base hits and is slugging .562. Jose Iglesias is 7-for-34 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .201 batting average, 5.85 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Reds: 3-7, .218 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Domingo Santana: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Jake Fraley: (thumb), Ryon Healy: (back), J.P. Crawford: (hamstring).

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Nick Senzel: (shoulder), Kyle Farmer: (oblique).