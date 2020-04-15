With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, on a daily basis, we will revisit some of the most unforgettable games and sports moments in history. Welcome to On This Day.

While games are not being played, the MLB will still honor one of the most important days on the baseball calendar: Jackie Robinson Day.

April 15 marks the day that Jackie Robinson made his major league debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947, breaking the color barrier in the process.

Article continues below ...

Harold Reynolds and Matt Vasgersian discuss Jackie Robinson's legacy and profound contributions to the game of baseball. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/doBPp21v58 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 27, 2017

On that day, Robinson ended 80 years of baseball segregation and forever changed the game. And that 1947 season actually proved to be one of his best professional seasons.

That year, Robinson was the MLB Rookie of the Year and the National League stolen base leader.

The 6-time All-Star continued on to finish his 10-year career with a .311 batting average and recorded a 61.7 WAR (wins above replacement). His resume also includes an NL MVP (1949), NL batting title (1949) and World Series Championship (1955).

He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962, and in 1997, his No. 42 jersey was retired across the league by then-commissioner Bud Selig.

Robinson is the first athlete to ever to receive such an honor.

Then, in 2004, Jackie Robinson Day was born, in an effort to celebrate Robinson’s life, values and accomplishments. And beginning in 2009, all players, coaches, managers and umpires wear Robinson’s No. 42 uniform.

While there are no games scheduled and players cannot don the No. 42 this season, MLB will honor Robinson’s legacy in a virtual way.

The MLB Network will air multiple Robinson-related programs from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. The lineup features historic games, the No. 42 retirement ceremony in 1997, and a two-part documentary on Robinson, among other airings.

Tomorrow, 4/15, the annual tradition of commemorating Jackie Robinson Day will continue w/ a full slate of content and special programming on @MLBNetwork, https://t.co/7b16TAwzW0 & @MLB social media. Special LIVE set with @djenvy on Instagram scheduled for 7pm ET. pic.twitter.com/fwqvI122KA — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) April 14, 2020

Also on Wednesday, the Jackie Robinson Foundation is launching a virtual learning hub to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of Robinson breaking the major league color barrier.

Additionally, MLB worked closely with @JRFoundation to help launch "Jackie Robinson Day Virtual Learning Hub" on https://t.co/EPMWV534IJ, feat. educational and other special content. Printable educational materials for parents & kids also available at https://t.co/FYrbDXprLp pic.twitter.com/Lrb1XdQI6G — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) April 14, 2020

Lastly, the MLB plans to announce its 14th annual Jackie Robinson Most Valuable Diverse Business Partner Award on Wednesday.