Cardinals put 5-game win streak on the line against Reds

Cincinnati Reds (10-14, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (15-9, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (0-1, 5.59 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-1, 4.97 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis enters the game as winners of their last five games.

The Cardinals are 8-6 against NL Central opponents. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .271 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the league. Jose Martinez leads the team with a mark of .344.

The Reds are 2-9 in division matchups. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .199 batting average as a team this season, last in the MLB. Jose Iglesias leads the team with a mark of .271. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 17 extra base hits and is batting .343. Marcell Ozuna is 10-for-35 with a double, six home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Jesse Winker leads the Reds with six home runs and has 11 RBIs. Eugenio Suarez is 6-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .318 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Reds: 4-6, .194 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Cardinals Injuries: Michael Wacha: 10-day IL (knee), Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Carlos Martinez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luke Gregerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Justin Williams: 10-day IL (hand), Tyler O’Neill: 10-day IL (arm).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Matt Kemp: 10-day IL (rib), Scooter Gennett: 10-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).