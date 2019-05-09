Braves look to end 3-game slide against Arizona

Atlanta Braves (18-19, second in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (21-16, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Mike Soroka (3-1, 1.14 ERA, .97 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (3-1, 3.29 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Diamondbacks are 7-7 in home games. Arizona has slugged .457, good for third in the National League. Christian Walker leads the team with a .576 slugging percentage, including 21 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Braves are 8-9 in road games. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the MLB. Nick Markakis leads the team with a mark of .317. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 27 RBIs and is batting .255. Eduardo Escobar has 12 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with seven home runs home runs and is slugging .488. Markakis is 8-for-32 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .218 batting average, 4.73 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Braves: 5-5, .238 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by six runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (quad).

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (calf), Chad Sobotka: 10-day IL (abdomen), Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Max Fried: day-to-day (hand), Jesse Biddle: 10-day IL (thigh/groin).