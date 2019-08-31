Angels host Red Sox in series rubber match

Boston Red Sox (72-62, third in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (64-71, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: TBD Angels: Dillon Peters (3-2, 4.11 ERA)

Article continues below ...

BOTTOM LINE: Both Boston and Los Angeles are looking for a series win with a victory.

The Angels are 34-32 on their home turf. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .326 is eighth in the majors. Mike Trout leads the lineup with an OBP of .425.

The Red Sox are 38-28 on the road. Boston has a team on-base percentage of .343, good for second in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the lineup with a mark of .391. The Angels won the last meeting 5-4. Hansel Robles secured his fourth victory and Kole Calhoun went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Ryan Weber registered his second loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Fletcher leads the Angels with 138 hits and is batting .286. Brian Goodwin is 8-for-25 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

J.D. Martinez leads the Red Sox with 32 home runs and is batting .312. Bogaerts has 15 hits and is batting .385 over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .242 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .284 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Justin Anderson: (lat), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder).