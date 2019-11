Cardinals Rewind, Cardinals Warmup to air throughout offseason on FOX Sports Midwest

FOX Sports Midwest will air St. Louis Cardinals programming throughout November, December and January, looking back at the 2019 season and getting fans ready for 2020.

Cardinals Rewind returns Tuesday, Nov. 19. Each episode relives memorable moments and games of the Cardinals’ division-winning season.

Cardinals Warmup debuts Nov. 27 and features FOX Sports Midwest’s Cardinals broadcasters discussing the latest hot stove news.

Offseason Cardinals programming on FOX Sports Midwest also includes the annual Cardinals Confidential from the Winter Meetings and a marathon of great games on Christmas Day.

Cardinals offseason programming on FOX Sports Midwest | Schedule subject to change