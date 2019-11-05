Cardinals give contract extensions to Mozeliak, Girsch, Shildt

In the wake of the team returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2015, the St. Louis Cardinals announced contract extensions for the top two baseball executives and the leader in the dugout.

President of baseball operations John Mozeliak and manager Mike Shildt received three year-extensions while general manager Mike Girsch got two more years.

The moves were announced at a news conference at Busch Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

“Mo and his staff have helped to consistently guide our organization over the past 12 seasons, and after some recent close finishes, we were excited to see the team win the NL Central this season and advance to the League Championship Series,” Cardinals Chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said.

Mozeliak assumed his current position in June 2017 after holding Girsch’s current job for the previous 10 years.

“I’m personally excited to remain with the Cardinals organization and thrilled to continue to lead our baseball operations group,” Mozeliak said. “We will continue to explore all avenues to make sure the Cardinals remain at the forefront as our game continues to evolve.”

Girsch has been in his current role since June 2017, just over a year before Shildt replaced Mike Matheny as manager. Shildt, whose new contract extends through the 2022 season, led the Cardinals to a division title and the NL Championship Series in his first full season. He is a finalist for the BBWAA’s NL Manager of the Year award.

The Cardinals also announced that the entire major league coaching staff will return in 2020, along with several promotions within the baseball operations staff: Jeremy Cohen, senior director, baseball development; Kevin Seats, baseball analytics director; Patrick Casanta, systems director; Matt Bayer, project director; Javier Duran, coordinator, technology and innovation; and Tyler Hadzinsky, assistant director of scouting.