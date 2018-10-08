Ex-Cards 1B Voit carries his surge with Yankees into playoffs

Luke Voit certainly never expected to hear crowds at Yankee Stadium chanting his name in October, especially when he was stuck at Triple-A Memphis for St. Louis in late July.

Voit, 27, was backed up behind star first baseman Matt Carpenter. The beefy Voit didn’t exactly fit the physical profile of the athletic-minded Cardinals, either.

Dealt to the Yankees shortly before the July 31 trade deadline for Giovanny Gallegos and Chasen Shreve, Voit got off to a slow start and seemed to be a backup for Greg Bird, at best.

But then, his huge swing started clicking. He connected for 14 home runs down the stretch, hit a two-run triple in the AL wild-card win over Oakland and has two hits and two RBIs in two playoff games against Boston.

In a city known for fashion, Voit also has made his own style statement. He prefers to keep the top button on his jersey unfastened, with no T-shirt underneath.

“Let the chest hair hang, baby,” he said.