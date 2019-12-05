Sporting KC to kick off season at Vancouver, host Houston in home opener

With MLS announcing the home openers for all 26 clubs on Thursday, Sporting Kansas City now knows its first two opponents for the 2020 season.

Sporting KC will kick off its MLS campaign at Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, Feb. 29 — the earliest start to an MLS regular season in history. The visit to BBC Place will represent Sporting’s first season opener in Canada. Sporting then will return to host the rival Houston Dynamo on Saturday, March 7, in the club’s 2020 home opener at Children’s Mercy Park.

Sporting has won 13 season openers as an original member of MLS, tied for most in the league. In addition to going 13-7-4 in season openers, Sporting boasts a 14-3-7 record in home openers.

The rest of Sporting KC’s regular-season schedule will be announced in the near future.