Ryder Cup Glance

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — A brief look at the Ryder Cup matches Friday at Le Golf National (all times EDT):

SCORE: Europe 5, United States 3.

FOURBALLS: United States 3, Europe 1

FOURSOMES: Europe 4, United States 0.

MATCH OF THE DAY: Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren were 5-under 31 on the front nine in foursomes and built a 7-up lead at the turn over Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau. They wound up winning 5 and 4.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Rory McIlroy had to play a shot just inside the hazard line near the water on the 13th hole in foursomes. With the ball well below his feet in thick rough, he hit it out to 18 feet to set up a birdie putt by Ian Poulter.

BREAK OF THE DAY: Tony Finau hit 8-iron to the par-3 16th that was headed for the water until it hit the wooden frame, went high in the air and landed 3 feet from the hole for a birdie to square the fourballs match.

GOOD RECORD: Sergio Garcia tied Bernhard Langer’s record in the Ryder Cup by winning a foursomes match, giving him 11½ points. Phil Mickelson set the record by competing in his 12th straight Ryder Cup, and he tied Nick Faldo by playing in his 46th match.

BAD RECORD: Mickelson set the American record for most losses in the Ryder Cup with 21.

STAT OF THE DAY: The Americans made 19 bogeys in the foursomes session, compared with nine bogeys from the four European teams.

NOTEWORTHY: Europe swept its first session since 1989, and swept its first foursomes session ever.

QUOTEWORTHY: “We go home with a good taste in our mouth tonight.” — European captain Thomas Bjorn.

SATURDAY FOURBALLS: 2:10 a.m., Brooks Koepka-Tony Finau vs. Rory McIlroy-Sergio Garcia; 2:25 a.m., Dustin Johnson–Rickie Fowler vs. Paul Casey–Tyrrell Hatton; 2:40 a.m., Tiger Woods-Patrick Reed vs. Francesco Molinari–Tommy Fleetwood; 2:55 a.m., Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth vs. Ian Poulter-Jon Rahm.

TELEVISION: Saturday, 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel), 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. (NBC).