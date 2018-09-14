Florida coach Dan Mullen expects tough test against Colorado State
Video Details
- CFB
- Colorado State Rams
- FBS (I-A)
- Florida Gators
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Gators
- Mountain West
- SEC
-
Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen says he expects a tough test against Colorado State, a team that has show a lot of fight through their first three games of the season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices