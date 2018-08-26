Blake Snell squares off vs. Nathan Eovaldi as Rays set sights on sweep of Red Sox
Video Details
Left-hander Blake Snell takes the mound Sunday afternoon as the Tampa Bay Rays look to finish off a sweep off the Boston Red Sox.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices