Tampa Bay Rays claim infielder Micah Johnson off waivers

TAMPA BAY RAYS PRESS RELEASE

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have claimed infielder Micah Johnson off waivers from the San Francisco Giants, bringing the 40-man roster to its full capacity.

Johnson, 26, has spent parts of three seasons in the majors with the Chicago White Sox (2015), Los Angeles Dodgers (2016) and Atlanta Braves (2017), totaling 36 games (32 starts) at second base and 4 games (1 start) in left field. Johnson started last season on the 60-day disabled list following surgery to repair a fractured left wrist, performed by Braves head team physician Dr. Gary Lourie. The left-handed hitter appeared in 45 games in the minors, batting .295/.386/.396 (44-for-149), and went on to appear in 18 games (1 start) across three stints with the Braves. He was used eight times as a pinch-runner, eight times as a pinch-hitter and once as a defensive replacement. Since the conclusion of the regular season, he has been claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds, Giants and Rays.

Johnson has hit .292/.359/.412 (632-for-2,165) with 101 doubles, 35 triples, 30 home runs, 218 RBI and 190 stolen bases in 550 games across six minor league seasons. He was selected by the White Sox in the ninth round of the 2012 June Draft out of Indiana University, where he was second team All-Big Ten as a sophomore in 2011.