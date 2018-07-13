FOX Sports Sun announces Rays Classic Week TV schedule

TAMPA, Fla. (July 13, 2018) ― FOX Sports Sun, the statewide television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, announced plans to televise a trio of classic Rays games during the upcoming MLB All-Star break in celebration of the team’s 20th anniversary season. The replays will begin airing on Monday, July 16 at 3:30 p.m. and continue every day through Wednesday, July 18 on the TV home of the Rays. Each classic game will also be made available for live streaming on the FOX Sports GO app.

Full schedule of replays:

Airdate: Monday, July 16, 3:30 p.m.

Game: Tampa Bay Devil Rays vs. Cleveland Indians, August 7, 1999

Third baseman Wade Boggs goes three for four and hits a home run to join the 3000-hit club.

Airdate: Tuesday, July 17, 4:30 p.m.

Game: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers, July 26, 2010

Pitcher Matt Garza throws the only no-hitter in team history.

Airdate: Wednesday, July 18, 6 p.m.

Game: Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees, Sept. 28, 2011

Game 162: Rays stage an epic rally to clinch a playoff berth on the final day of season.

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for over 30 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.