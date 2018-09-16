Saturday’s best
STARS
__Alan Bowman, Texas Tech, threw for 605 yards and five TDs — three to Antoine Wesley who set a school record with 261 yards receiving — helping the Red Raiders beat Houston 63-49.
__Devin Singletary, Florida Atlantic, scored a school-record five rushing TDs in the first half in a 49-28 victory over Bethune-Cookman.
—David Pindell, UConn, accounted for 455 yards and six TDs to help the Huskies beat Rhode Island 56-49.
—JuJuan Lawson, Rhode Island, accounted for 436 yards and six TDs in a 56-49 loss to UConn.
—Travis Etienne, Clemson, ran for 162 yards and two TDs in the No. 2 Tigers’ 38-7 win over Georgia Southern.
—Trace McSorley, Penn State, accounted for five TDs and broke the school record for most rushing scores by a quarterback (22) as the No. 11 Nittany Lions routed Kent State 63-10.
—Malik Rosier, Miami, accounted for five TDs and 285 as the No. 21 Hurricanes outlasted upset-minded Toledo 49-24.
—Malcolm Perry, Navy, ran for 223 yards and three TDs as the Midshipmen rolled to a 51-21 victory over Lehigh.
—Aaron Shampklin, Harvard, rushed for 178 yards and four TDs as the Crimson opened their 145th season with a 36-14 victory over San Diego.
—Kyler Murray, Oklahoma State, threw for 348 yards and three TDs to help the No. 5 Cowboys hold off Iowa State 37-27.
—Grant Kraemer, Drake, passed for 359 yards and six TDs in less than three quarters in a 52-12 victory over Division II Missouri S&T.
—Ty Chandler, Tennessee, rushed for 158 yards and had an 81-yard TD as the Vols coasted to a 24-0 victory over UTEP.
—Nehari Crawford, Duquesne, had 11 catches for 223 yards and two scores in a 31-26 win over Dayton.
—Jason Randall, Missouri State, rushed for a career-high 181 yards and a pair of TDs in a 40-8 win over Northern Arizona.
- AAC
- Aaron Shampklin
- Big 12
- Big Ten
- CFB
- Clemson Tigers
- Connecticut Huskies
- David Pindell
- Drake Bulldogs
- Duquesne Dukes
- FBS (I-A)
- FCS (I-AA)
- Florida Atlantic Owls
- Grant Kraemer
- Harvard Crimson
- Ivy
- Jason Randall
- Kyler Murray
- Malcolm Perry
- Malik Rosier
- Missouri State Bears
- Navy Midshipmen
- Nehari Crawford
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Trace McSorley
- Travis Etienne
- Ty Chandler
- UTEP Miners
-