Saturday’s best

STARS

__Alan Bowman, Texas Tech, threw for 605 yards and five TDs — three to Antoine Wesley who set a school record with 261 yards receiving — helping the Red Raiders beat Houston 63-49.

__Devin Singletary, Florida Atlantic, scored a school-record five rushing TDs in the first half in a 49-28 victory over Bethune-Cookman.

—David Pindell, UConn, accounted for 455 yards and six TDs to help the Huskies beat Rhode Island 56-49.

—JuJuan Lawson, Rhode Island, accounted for 436 yards and six TDs in a 56-49 loss to UConn.

—Travis Etienne, Clemson, ran for 162 yards and two TDs in the No. 2 Tigers’ 38-7 win over Georgia Southern.

—Trace McSorley, Penn State, accounted for five TDs and broke the school record for most rushing scores by a quarterback (22) as the No. 11 Nittany Lions routed Kent State 63-10.

—Malik Rosier, Miami, accounted for five TDs and 285 as the No. 21 Hurricanes outlasted upset-minded Toledo 49-24.

—Malcolm Perry, Navy, ran for 223 yards and three TDs as the Midshipmen rolled to a 51-21 victory over Lehigh.

—Aaron Shampklin, Harvard, rushed for 178 yards and four TDs as the Crimson opened their 145th season with a 36-14 victory over San Diego.

—Kyler Murray, Oklahoma State, threw for 348 yards and three TDs to help the No. 5 Cowboys hold off Iowa State 37-27.

—Grant Kraemer, Drake, passed for 359 yards and six TDs in less than three quarters in a 52-12 victory over Division II Missouri S&T.

—Ty Chandler, Tennessee, rushed for 158 yards and had an 81-yard TD as the Vols coasted to a 24-0 victory over UTEP.

—Nehari Crawford, Duquesne, had 11 catches for 223 yards and two scores in a 31-26 win over Dayton.

—Jason Randall, Missouri State, rushed for a career-high 181 yards and a pair of TDs in a 40-8 win over Northern Arizona.