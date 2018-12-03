Military Bowl Matchup

Virginia Tech (6-6, ACC) vs. Cincinnati (10-2, AAC), noon, EST, Dec. 31.

LOCATION: Annapolis, Md.

TOP PLAYERS

Virginia Tech: QB Ryan Willis, a junior, completed 58 percent of passes, 2,497 yards, 22 TDs, 8 INT; WR Damon Hazelton 45 catches, 745 yards, 8 TDs.

Cincinnati: QB Desmond Ridder, completed 66 percent, 2,359 yards, 19 TDs, 5 INT; RB Michael Warren, 1,163 yards rushing, 17 TDs, 1 fumble.

NOTABLE:

Virginia Tech: The Hokies are making their 26th straight bowl appearance, longest active streak in the country, although they needed a couple of late wins to make it. They survived despite losing quarterback Josh Jackson early.

Cincinnati: It was a turnaround season for the Bearcats coach Luke Fickell with the only losses to UCF and Temple.

LAST TIME

Virginia Tech 33, Cincinnati 17

BOWL HISTORY

Virginia Tech: Coincidentally, when the teams last met it was in this same Military Bowl when Virginina Tech won. The Hokies have not missed a bowl game since 1992. The Hokies had appeared in only seven bowl games before then.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats end a three-year bowl drought. This is the Bearcats’ 14th bowl game. They are 6-8 all-time in the postseason.