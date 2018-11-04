Cutcliffe has Duke bowl eligible again
David Cutcliffe has turned Duke into postseason regular.
The Blue Devils are bowl eligible for the sixth time in seven seasons after beating Miami on Saturday. This is Duke’s 11th season under Cutcliffe. Before he arrived, Duke’s last bowl appearance was during the 1994 season.
Duke is one of 48 teams that have secured bowl eligibility this season. Also joining that group this past week were Ohio and Northern Illinois, a pair of Mid-American Conference programs that are also used to making the postseason. Ohio is bowl eligible for a 10th straight season under coach Frank Solich. Northern Illinois is bowl eligible for the 10th time in 11 seasons.
The following teams are bowl eligible:
Alabama
Alabama-Birmingham
Appalachian State
Army
Auburn
Boise State
Boston College
Buffalo
Central Florida
Cincinnati
Clemson
Duke
Florida
Florida International
Fresno State
Georgia
Georgia Southern
Houston
Iowa
Kentucky
Louisiana Tech
LSU
Michigan
Michigan State
Middle Tennessee
Mississippi State
N.C. State
North Texas
Northern Illinois
Notre Dame
Ohio
Ohio State
Oklahoma
Oregon
Penn State
San Diego State
South Florida
Syracuse
Texas
Troy
Utah
Utah State
Virginia
Washington
Washington State
West Virginia
Western Michigan
Wisconsin