Mac McClung leaves with injury, Georgetown tourney hopes take hit in loss to Providence
Video Details
Georgetown fell to Providence 73-63 at home, a crushing blow to the bubble team. Star guard Mac McClung, who has already missed time with injuries this season, left with another one in the loss.
