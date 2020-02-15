Oklahoma State avenges 35-point loss earlier this season, tops No. 24 Texas Tech, 73-70
Video Details
- Big 12
- Big 12
- CBK
- Kalib Boone
- Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
-
Kalib Boone led the Cowboys with 16 points off the bench as Oklahoma State upset No. 24 Texas Tech, 73-70.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.