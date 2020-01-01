No. 11 Butler holds off St. John’s stunning comeback in last-second thriller
Though they led by 21 points at halftime, Butler found themselves trailing late in the second half. Just when St. John's seemed ready to put it away, Kamar Baldwin came to the rescue for the Bulldogs as they outlasted the Red Storm, who missed a would-be game-winner at the buzzer.
