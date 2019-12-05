DePaul outlasts Texas Tech in OT thriller to remain undefeated
Winning nine games in a row for the first time in nearly 30 years, DePaul tied the game with a three with 10 seconds left to force OT. The Blue Demons topped 2019 national semifinalist Texas Tech 65-60 in a thriller.
