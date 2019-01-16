Mac McClung scores a team-high 24 points in loss to No. 15 Marquette
Video Details
Mac McClung scores a team-high 24 points in loss to No. 15 Marquette. The Hoyas fell 74-71 to the Golden Eagles.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618