Penn State advances in Big Ten Tournament with thrilling win over Ohio State

Penn State advances in Big Ten Tournament with thrilling win over Ohio State. Tony Carr set up the game-winning dunk with a great pass to Josh Reaves. This was the 3rd victory this season for Penn State over Ohio State.

More College Basketball Videos

No. 5 Duke shuts down No. 9 North Carolina 74-64

No. 5 Duke shuts down No. 9 North Carolina 74-64

2 hours ago

No. 4 Villanova dominates Georgetown in regular season finale

No. 4 Villanova dominates Georgetown in regular season finale

3 hours ago

Oklahoma State completes season sweep of No. 6 Kansas with 82-64 win in Stillwater

Oklahoma State completes season sweep of No. 6 Kansas with 82-64 win in Stillwater

4 hours ago

No. 8 Purdue advances to Big Ten Championship with 78-70 win over Penn State

No. 8 Purdue advances to Big Ten Championship with 78-70 win over Penn State

5 hours ago

Michigan takes down top seeded Michigan St in Big Ten Tournament

Michigan takes down top seeded Michigan St in Big Ten Tournament

7 hours ago

Texas avenges early season loss with overtime win against WVU

Texas avenges early season loss with overtime win against WVU

9 hours ago

More College Basketball Videos»