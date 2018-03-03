Penn State advances in Big Ten Tournament with thrilling win over Ohio State
Penn State advances in Big Ten Tournament with thrilling win over Ohio State. Tony Carr set up the game-winning dunk with a great pass to Josh Reaves. This was the 3rd victory this season for Penn State over Ohio State.
