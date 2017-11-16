Xavier finds motivation in 2016 loss to Wisconsin (Nov 16, 2017)

MADISON, Wis. — The last meeting between then-seeded No. 2 Xavier and Wisconsin featured a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Badgers guard Bronson Koenig in a 2016 NCAA Tournament game that catapulted the Badgers to the Sweet 16.

The sting of the 66-63 setback still lingers for Musketeers junior guard Kaiser Gates, who is eager for a rematch on Thursday when Wisconsin (2-0) hosts No. 15 Xavier (2-0) in a nonconference game at the Kohl Center. The game is part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games tournament.

“I still think about the shot going in at the buzzer,” Gates said. “It was heartbreaking. To have a chance to get them back means the world to us.”

Article continues below ...

Gates has averaged 13 points per game in two starts for the Musketeers.

Koenig and three other starters graduated earlier this year, but Wisconsin coach Greg Gard will rely on young players to fill a void on offense this season.

Junior forward Khalil Iverson, who is fresh off a career-high 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting in the Badgers’ 89-61 win over Yale, will provide valuable contributions along with sophomore guard D’Mitrik Trice, who will start at point guard and has averaged 13.5 points per game.

Junior forward Ethan Happ, named to the preseason All-Big Ten team, is expected to lift a bulk of the load. He has averaged 16 points and 11 rebounds per game in the Badgers’ first two victories.

Happ, a 6-foot-10 big man who has started all 72 games in his career, was the team’s leader in points (14.6), rebounds (8.6), assists (3.0), blocks (1.6) and steals (2.3) during Big Ten games last season.

Happ is pleased with his teammates’ early production.

“I’m a big fan of the way we’ve been playing,” Happ said. “Going into the season, there was a lot of people saying, ‘Who’s going to step up this year?’ I’m just very happy to say that it’s a lot of different guys.”

Xavier coach Chris Mack said despite their youth, the Badgers still will pose a “good test,” and expects strong play from Happ, who scored 18 points as a redshirt freshman in the Round of 32 game against the Musketeers.

“They’re going to play Wisconsin basketball — shot fake you, bleed the clock, run the swing offense and be physical on defense,” Mack said. “We know that, but it’s another thing to be able to defeat that. Ethan Happ is one of the best players in the country.”

The same can be said about Musketeers guard Trevon Bluiett, who decided to return for his senior season instead of declaring for the NBA Draft. The preseason All-American has averaged 25.5 points and 7.0 rebounds, shooting 65.4 percent from the field, in Xavier’s first two wins.

During his junior campaign, Bluiett was the Big East Conference’s second-leading scorer 18.5 ppg.

Meanwhile, sophomore guard J.P. Macura (16 ppg) and sophomore forward Tyrique Jones (15 ppg) also have been solid on offense in helping boost Xavier to 100-plus points in wins over Morehead State and Rider.