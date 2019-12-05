WVU puts streak on line vs St. John’s

West Virginia (7-0) vs. St. John’s (7-2)

Madison Square Garden, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia looks for its eighth straight win of the season as it battles St. John’s. West Virginia is looking to extend its current seven-game winning streak. St. John’s is coming off a 79-69 win over St. Peter’s on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERS: The versatile LJ Figueroa has averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals to lead the charge for the Red Storm. Julian Champagnie has paired with Figueroa and is accounting for 11.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Mountaineers are led by Oscar Tshiebwe, who is averaging 12.3 points and 9.7 rebounds.NIFTY FIGUEROA: Figueroa has connected on 44 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 64.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: St. John’s is a perfect 6-0 when it turns the ball over 15 times or fewer. The Red Storm are 1-2 when they record more than 15 turnovers. The West Virginia defense has created 14.1 turnovers per game overall this year and 14.6 per game over its last five.

STREAK STATS: St. John’s has scored 82.3 points per game and allowed 65 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: West Virginia has attempted the fifth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Mountaineers have averaged 26.4 free throws per game and 28.7 per game over their last three games.