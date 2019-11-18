USC plays Pepperdine

Pepperdine (3-1) vs. Southern California (4-0)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine and Southern California both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams are coming off of road victories on Saturday. Southern California earned a 76-66 win over Nevada, while Pepperdine won 73-69 at Abilene Christian.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Kessler Edwards and Colbey Ross have led the Waves. Kessler Edwards is averaging 17.8 points and 8.3 rebounds while Ross is putting up 17 points and 8.3 assists per game. The Trojans have been led by Nick Rakocevic and Onyeka Okongwu, who are scoring 16.5 and 14.5 per game, respectively.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Ross has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 14 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Southern California’s Jonah Mathews has attempted 26 3-pointers and connected on 30.8 percent of them, and is 8 for 21 over the last three games.

STREAK SCORING: Southern California has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 79 points while giving up 59.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern California is ranked second among Pac-12 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.5 percent. The Trojans have averaged 15 offensive boards per game.