The Latest: No. 2 Kansas outlasts No. 5 Tennessee in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the NIT Season Tip-Off (all times local):

12:15 a.m.

Dedric Lawson had 24 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, and No. 2 Kansas rallied to beat No. 5 Tennessee 87-81 in overtime in the NIT Season Tip-Off title game early Saturday.

Lagerald Vick scored 15 points, with eight straight during a crucial stretch for the Jayhawks‘ comeback, and assisted on an alley-oop to Lawson that made it 78-73 with 2:39 left in overtime. Lawson was named the tournament MVP.

Tennessee’s Admiral Schofield had 21 points and six rebounds while Grant Williams had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists before fouling out. Jordan Bone added 16 points for the Volunteers (4-1).

Bone skipped back to the bench after hitting a 3-pointer to end the first half and put Tennessee up 33-31. The Volunteers led by as many as nine points in the second half before Kansas (5-0) stormed back.