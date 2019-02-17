Roundtree scores 22 to lead Cent. Michigan past Ohio 87-80

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Shawn Roundtree had 22 points as Central Michigan defeated Ohio 87-80 on Saturday.

Roundtree shot 10 for 11 from the line.

Larry Austin Jr. had 19 points and eight rebounds for Central Michigan (17-8, 6-6 Mid-American Conference). David DiLeo added 18 points. Kevin McKay had 14 points and eight rebounds for the hosts.

Ben Vander Plas scored a season-high 24 points and had 13 rebounds for the Bobcats (11-13, 3-9), who have now lost five straight games. Teyvion Kirk added 13 points. Jason Carter had 13 points and 10 rebounds. He also had seven turnovers.

Central Michigan takes on Kent State at home on Tuesday. Ohio plays Buffalo on the road on Tuesday.