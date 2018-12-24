Rhode Island tops Charlotte in Hawaii’s Diamond Head Classic

HONOLULU (AP) — Fatts Russell scored 20 points, Cyril Langevine had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Rhode Island beat Charlotte 75-61 on Sunday night in the Diamond Head Classic.

Rhode Island started the game by scoring the first nine points and added a 13-0 run for a 25-5 lead at the 11:29 mark. URI led by 20 points until a 14-2 run kept Charlotte within reach at the break.

Russell scored 10 points in the first half, Jeff Dowtin added nine and Rhode Island led 37-28 at the break. Jon Davis scored 10 points for Charlotte, with seven coming from the free-throw line.

Christion Thompson added 12 points and five blocks for Rhode Island (6-4), and Dowtin finished with 15 points. Rhode Island tied a tournament record with nine blocked shots.

Davis finished with 14 points and Malik Martin added 16 points for Charlotte (3-7), which was 6 of 17 from the field in the first half. The 49ers were within 58-53 with five minutes remaining.