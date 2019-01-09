Oklahoma State parts ways with G Mike Cunningham

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State has announced that graduate transfer guard Mike Cunningham is no longer with the basketball program.

The school made the announcement Tuesday in a news release.

Cunningham averaged 8.0 points and 1.1 assists in seven games for the Cowboys, but he hadn’t played since Dec. 16 against Nebraska. Before this season, he played 96 games at USC Upstate and had 1,181 points and 281 assists in three seasons.

“Mike has decided that he wants to move on to the next phase of his life,” coach Mike Boynton said in a statement. “We wish him well and thank him for the contributions he made in his short time with the program. The standards of Cowboy basketball will never be lowered for a short-term gain. We are building on a foundation established by Mr. Henry Iba, Bryant “Big Country” Reeves, Desmond Mason and countless others who deserve to always be proud of the way we do things in Stillwater. This year’s team, though young, will continue to take pride in who they represent.”