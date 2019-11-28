Oklahoma St., Ole Miss meet in Brooklyn

Mississippi (5-1) vs. Oklahoma State (6-0)

, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi and Oklahoma State will meet in a postseason battle. Oklahoma State earned an 86-72 win over Syracuse in its most recent game, while Mississippi won 74-72 against Penn State in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Oklahoma State’s Lindy Waters III, Cameron McGriff and Thomas Dziagwa have combined to account for 40 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 40 percent of all Cowboys points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Isaac Likekele has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Oklahoma State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Oklahoma State’s Dziagwa has attempted 39 3-pointers and connected on 41 percent of them, and is 14 for 35 over the past five games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Rebels have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cowboys. Oklahoma State has an assist on 39 of 77 field goals (50.6 percent) across its past three games while Mississippi has assists on 48 of 73 field goals (65.8 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Mississippi has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 23.9 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all SEC teams.