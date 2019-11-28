ECU takes on JMU

East Carolina (2-5) vs. James Madison (4-3)

JMU Convocation Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina and James Madison look to bounce back from losses. East Carolina fell short in a 77-69 game to Rice on Sunday. James Madison lost 94-78 loss at home to Coppin State on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: James Madison’s Matt Lewis has averaged 18.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists while Darius Banks has put up 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds. For the Pirates, Jayden Gardner has averaged 19.9 points and 9.6 rebounds while Brandon Suggs has put up 11.4 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Banks has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all James Madison field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and eight assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: East Carolina is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 69.

FLOOR SPACING: James Madison’s Banks has attempted 50 3-pointers and connected on 40 percent of them, and is 14 of 27 over the last three games.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic James Madison offense has averaged 78.1 possessions per game this season, ranking the Dukes 14th nationally. East Carolina has operated at a steadier pace and is averaging only 68.5 possessions per game (ranked 251st).