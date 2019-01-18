Allen, Carter lead Delaware past James Madison 76-69

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Ryan Allen and Eric Carter combined to score 55 points as Delaware beat James Madison 76-69 on Thursday night.

Allen scored 29 on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range and Carter had 26 on 11-of-14 shooting with nine rebounds. The two combined to make 20 of the Blue Hens’ 28 field goals as the team shot 56 percent in 50 attempts.

Delaware (13-7, 5-2 Colonial Athletic Association) — winners of five of their last six — never trailed as they raced to a 16-2 lead with Carter scoring six. Delaware led 41-29 at intermission. Stuckey Mosley’s jump shot brought the Dukes (9-10, 2-4) within 70-67 with 31 seconds left but Delaware made all eight of its foul shots in the last 25 seconds to preserve the win.

Mosley scored 22 for James Madison, Matt Lewis added 17 and Darius Banks and Deshon Parker each scored 11.