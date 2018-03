FOX Sports Arizona will televise 159 D-backs games in 2018

All games streamed on FOX Sports GO app

25 games offered in Spanish language

As the Arizona Diamondbacks embark on their 20th Anniversary season, the television network that has been with the D-backs since Day One is proud to announce it will televise 159 games in 2018. All broadcasts will also be streamed on the FOX Sports GO app, and 25 games will be offered in a Spanish telecast on FOX Sports Arizona Plus.

In addition to the 159 games on FOX Sports Arizona or FOX Sports Arizona Plus, there are exclusive national telecasts on FOX (June 9 at Colorado) and FS1 (June 26 at Miami). The FOX and FS1 broadcasts also stream on FOX Sports GO. As previously announced, there are 10 spring training games televised on FOX Sports Arizona and FOX Sports Arizona Plus, starting with the Thursday, March 1, game between the D-backs and Brewers at 1 p.m.

Steve Berthiaume and Bob Brenly return for their seventh season together in the D-backs television booth. Jody Jackson and Todd Walsh, who have a combined 35 years of covering the D-backs for FOX Sports Arizona them, will once again share hosting duties for the network’s pregame and postgame shows. They will be joined by two of the biggest names in D-backs history — Mark Grace and Brandon Webb — who will return to provide analysis during the “D-backs Live” pregame and postgame shows. Kate Longworth also returns to work as a reporter for various series.

For the third consecutive season, 25 D-backs games will be offered in Spanish on FOX Sports Arizona Plus. The schedule consists of games during home weekend series including San Diego (April 21-22), Houston (May 5-6), Washington (May 12), Miami (June 2-3), New York Mets (June 16-17), San Francisco (June 30-July 1), San Diego (July 7-8), Colorado (July 21-22), San Francisco (Aug. 4-5), Seattle (Aug. 25-26), Atlanta (Sept. 7-9) and Colorado (Sept. 21-23). Once again, one of the most respected Spanish language announcing duos, Oscar Soria and Rodrigo Lopez, will call the games.

After the 10-game Cactus League schedule, FOX Sports Arizona leads off its 2018 regular season coverage on Opening Day when the D-backs host the Rockies on Thursday, March 29. The network will offer a special two-hour pregame show starting at 5 p.m. from Game 7 Grill outside Chase Field. The game follows at 7:10 p.m.

D-backs games can be streamed live via the free FOX Sports GO app for all subscribers of participating video providers. For more information, check out FOXSportsGO.com.

FOX Sports Arizona televises the most regional sports action in the state and is the exclusive cable television home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Phoenix Suns, Arizona Coyotes, Arizona Cardinals, Northern Arizona University, Phoenix Mercury, Arizona Rattlers and Arizona Interscholastic Association championship events. FOX Sports Arizona is currently seen in 2.5 million households in Arizona and New Mexico and can also be seen across the country via home satellite services. For even more coverage of the local sports scene, log onto FOXSportsArizona.com, or social network platforms on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and You Tube.

Date Opponent Pregame Game Network March 29 Colorado 5 p.m. 7 p.m. FSAZ March 30 Colorado 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ+ March 31 Colorado 4:30 p.m. 5 p.m. FSAZ April 2 LA Dodgers 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ April 3 LA Dodgers 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ April 4 LA Dodgers Noon 12:30 p.m. FSAZ April 5 at St. Louis 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m. FSAZ April 7 at St. Louis 10:30 a.m. 11 a.m. FSAZ April 8 at St. Louis 10:30 a.m. 11 a.m. FSAZ April 9 at San Francisco 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. FSAZ April 10 at San Francisco 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. FSAZ+ April 11 at San Francisco Noon 12:30 p.m. FSAZ April 13 at LA Dodgers 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. FSAZ April 14 at LA Dodgers 5:30 p.m. 6 p.m. FSAZ April 15 at LA Dodgers 12:30 p.m. 1 p.m. FSAZ April 17 San Francisco 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ April 18 San Francisco 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ April 19 San Francisco 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ April 20 San Diego 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ April 21 San Diego 4:30 p.m. 5 p.m. FSAZ/# April 22 San Diego 12:30 p.m. 1 p.m. FSAZ/# April 24 at Philadelphia 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m. FSAZ April 25 at Philadelphia 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m. FSAZ April 26 at Philadelphia 9:30 a.m. 10 a.m. FSAZ April 27 at Washington 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m. FSAZ April 28 at Washington 12:30 p.m. 1 p.m. FSAZ/FS1 April 29 at Washington 10 a.m. 10:30 a.m. FSAZ April 30 LA Dodgers 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ May 1 LA Dodgers 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ May 2 LA Dodgers 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ May 3 LA Dodgers Noon 12:30 p.m. FSAZ May 4 Houston 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ May 5 Houston 4:30 p.m. 5 p.m. FSAZ/# May 6 Houston 12:30 p.m. 1 p.m. FSAZ/# May 8 at LA Dodgers 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. FSAZ May 9 at LA Dodgers 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. FSAZ May 10 Washington 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ May 11 Washington 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ May 12 Washington 12:30 p.m. 1 p.m. FSAZ/FS1/# May 14 Milwaukee 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ May 15 Milwaukee 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ May 16 Milwaukee Noon 12:30 p.m. FSAZ May 18 at NY Mets 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m. FSAZ May 19 at NY Mets 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m. FSAZ May 20 at NY Mets 9:30 a.m. 10 a.m. FSAZ May 21 at Milwaukee 4 p.m. 4:30 p.m. FSAZ May 22 at Milwaukee 4 p.m. 4:30 p.m. FSAZ May 23 at Milwaukee 9:30 a.m. 10 a.m. FSAZ May 25 at Oakland 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ May 26 at Oakland 12:30 p.m. 1 p.m. FSAZ May 27 FSAZ 12:30 p.m. 1 p.m. FSAZ May 28 Cincinnati 12:30 p.m. 1 p.m. FSAZ May 29 Cincinnati 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ May 30 Cincinnati 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ June 1 Miami 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ June 2 Miami 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. FSAZ/# June 3 Miami 12:30 p.m. 1 p.m. FSAZ/# June 4 at San Francisco 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. FSAZ June 5 at San Francisco 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. FSAZ June 6 at San Francisco Noon 12:30 p.m. FSAZ June 8 at Colorado 5 p.m. 5:30 p.m. FSAZ June 9 at Colorado 4 p.m. FOX June 10 at Colorado 11:30 a.m. Noon FSAZ June 11 Pittsburgh 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ June 12 Pittsburgh 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ June 13 Pittsburgh 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ June 14 NY Mets 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ June 15 NY Mets 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ June 16 NY Mets 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. FSAZ/# June 17 NY Mets 12:30 p.m. 1 p.m. FSAZ/# June 18 at LA Angels 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. FSAZ June 19 at LA Angels 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. FSAZ June 21 at Pittsburgh 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m. FSAZ June 22 at Pittsburgh 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m. FSAZ June 23 at Pittsburgh 12:30 p.m. 1 p.m. FSAZ June 24 at Pittsburgh 10 a.m. 10:30 a.m. FSAZ June 25 at Miami 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m. FSAZ June 26 at Miami 4 p.m. FS1 June 27 at Miami 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m. FSAZ June 28 at Miami 8:30 a.m. 9 a.m. FSAZ June 29 San Francisco 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ June 30 San Francisco 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. FSAZ/# July 1 San Francisco 12:30 p.m. 1 p.m. FSAZ July 2 St. Louis 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ July 3 St. Louis 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ July 4 St. Louis 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. FSAZ July 5 San Diego 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ July 6 San Diego 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ July 7 San Diego 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. FSAZ/# July 8 San Diego 12:30 p.m. 1 p.m. FSAZ/# July 10 at Colorado 5 p.m. 5:30 p.m. FSAZ July 11 at Colorado 5 p.m. 5:30 p.m. FSAZ July 12 at Colorado 11:30 a.m. Noon FSAZ July 13 at Atlanta 4 p.m. 4:30 p.m. FSAZ July 14 at Atlanta 12:30 p.m. 1 p.m. FSAZ July 15 at Atlanta 10 a.m. 10:30 a.m. FSAZ July 20 Colorado 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ July 21 Colorado 4:30 p.m. 5 p.m. FSAZ/# July 22 Colorado 12:30 p.m. 1 p.m. FSAZ/# July 23 at Chi. Cubs 4:30 p.m. 5 p.m. FSAZ July 24 at Chi. Cubs 4:30 p.m. 5 p.m. FSAZ July 25 at Chi. Cubs 10:30 a.m. 11 a.m. FSAZ July 26 at Chi. Cubs 10:30 a.m. 11 a.m. FSAZ July 27 at San Diego 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. FSAZ July 28 at San Diego 5 p.m. 5:30 p.m. FSAZ July 29 at San Diego 12:30 p.m. 1 p.m. FSAZ July 30 Texas 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ July 31 Texas 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ Aug. 2 San Francisco 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ Aug. 3 San Francisco 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ Aug. 4 San Francisco 4:30 p.m. 5 p.m. FSAZ/# Aug. 5 San Francisco 12:30 p.m. 1 p.m. FSAZ/# Aug. 6 Philadelphia 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ Aug. 7 Philadelphia 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ Aug. 8 Philadelphia Noon 12:30 p.m. FSAZ Aug. 10 at Cincinnati 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m. FSAZ Aug. 11 at Cincinnati 3 p.m. 3:30 p.m. FSAZ Aug. 12 at Cincinnati 9:30 a.m. 10 a.m. FSAZ Aug. 13 at Texas 4:30 p.m. 5 p.m. FSAZ Aug. 14 at Texas 4:30 p.m. 5 p.m. FSAZ Aug. 16 at San Diego 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. FSAZ Aug. 17 at San Diego 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. FSAZ Aug. 18 at San Diego 5 p.m. 5:30 p.m. FSAZ Aug. 19 at San Diego 12:30 p.m. 1 p.m. FSAZ Aug. 21 LA Angels 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ Aug. 22 LA Angels 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ Aug. 24 Seattle 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ Aug. 25 Seattle 4:30 p.m. 5 p.m. FSAZ/# Aug. 26 Seattle 12:30 p.m. 1 p.m. FSAZ/# Aug. 27 at San Francisco 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. FSAZ Aug. 28 at San Francisco 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. FSAZ Aug. 29 at San Francisco 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. FSAZ Aug. 30 at LA Dodgers 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. FSAZ Aug. 31 at LA Dodgers 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. FSAZ Sept. 1 at LA Dodgers 5:30 p.m. 6 p.m. FSAZ Sept. 2 at LA Dodgers 12:30 p.m. 1 p.m. FSAZ Sept. 3 San Diego 4:30 p.m. 5 p.m. FSAZ Sept. 4 San Diego 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ Sept. 6 Atlanta 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ Sept. 7 Atlanta 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ/# Sept. 8 Atlanta 4:30 p.m. 5 p.m. FSAZ/# Sept. 9 Atlanta 12:30 p.m. 1 p.m. FSAZ/# Sept. 10 at Colorado 5 p.m. 5:30 p.m. FSAZ Sept. 11 at Colorado 5 p.m. 5:30 p.m. FSAZ Sept. 12 at Colorado 5 p.m. 5:30 p.m. FSAZ Sept. 13 at Colorado 11:30 a.m. Noon FSAZ Sept. 14 at Houston 4:30 p.m. 5 p.m. FSAZ Sept. 15 at Houston 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m. FSAZ Sept. 16 at Houston 10:30 a.m. 11 a.m. FSAZ Sept. 17 Chi. Cubs 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ Sept. 18 Chi. Cubs 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ Sept. 19 Chi. Cubs 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ Sept. 21 Colorado 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ/# Sept. 22 Colorado 4:30 p.m. 5 p.m. FSAZ/# Sept. 23 Colorado 12:30 p.m. 1 p.m. FSAZ/# Sept. 24 LA Dodgers 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ Sept. 25 LA Dodgers 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ Sept. 26 LA Dodgers 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. FSAZ Sept. 28 at San Diego 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. FSAZ Sept. 29 at San Diego 5 p.m. 5:30 p.m. FSAZ Sept. 30 at San Diego 11:30 a.m. Noon FSAZ

FSAZ = FOX Sports Arizona

FSAZ+ = FOX Sports Arizona Plus

# = Spanish telecast also on FOX Sports Arizona Plus

FS1 or FOX = exclusive national telecast

FSAZ/FS1 = televised locally on FSAZ and nationally on FS1

All games streamed on FOX Sports GO / schedule subject to change.